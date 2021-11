Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) runs the ball while defended by Duke’s Jalen Alexander (32) and Sayyid Stevens (34) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Nov. 13 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Braxton Burmeister threw for 215 yards and a career-high three touchdowns to lift Virginia Tech to a 48-17 victory over Duke.

Raheem Blackshear added 117 yards rushing and scored touchdowns both rushing and receiving for the Hokies, who amassed more than 500 yards of offense (573) for the first time in 43 games.

Backup quarterback Jordan Moore led Duke with 113 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Blue Devils have lost six consecutive games.