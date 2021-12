Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard (0) handles the ball against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Denton, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Burton had 26 points as Richmond defeated Northern Iowa 60-52 on Sunday.

Grant Golden had seven rebounds for the Spiders. Sophomore guard Jacob Gilyard recorded his 386th-career steal in the contest, passing John Linehan of Providence for the most swipes in NCAA Division I history.

𝗛 𝗜 𝗦 𝗧 𝗢 𝗥 𝗬



For the first time in 19 years, there's a new name atop the NCAA Division I career steals list. Congratulations Jacob Gilyard. #OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/qfUSP7MTeW — Richmond Basketball (@SpiderMBB) December 5, 2021

Noah Carter had 13 points for the Panthers.

The Spiders are back at home at the Robins Center on Dec. 11 for a 6 p.m. game against Toledo.