Capitals playing in traditional high noon Super Bowl Sunday matinee

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 04: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on February 04, 2021 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Capitals 4-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s not the Winter Classic, nor is it a Stadium Series contest, but the Washington Capitals are ready to take the ice for their traditional high noon game on Super Bowl Sunday.

It’s a tradition that dates back to 1988, and while it doesn’t have the pomp and circumstance across the league as the outdoor games, the all-star game, or the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s one fans and players alike look forward to every season.

“It’s great. We’ve been playing every Super Bowl Sunday as long as I’ve been here,” Nicklas Backstrom said. “Obviously the day gets better if you get a win. So that’s what we’re looking for this Sunday.”

The Capitals will take on the Philadelphia Flyers for the seventh time on Super Bowl Sunday. Washington has won all six of the previous meetings on big game day dating back to ’88 when the tradition was born between these two I-95 rivals.

But why a high noon start? Well, as the story goes, the game was scheduled that way with the big game in mind. A 12 noon start would give fans that attended the game in person plenty of time to get home to huddle around the TV for the Super Bowl. In 1988 there was added incentive for Capitals fans to get home as the Washington Football Team met the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. Washington beat Denver 42-10 to capture the franchise’s second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

And of course the players themselves like to get home in time to watch the game too. Caps center Lars Eller told the media on Saturday he wasn’t going to predict a winner of the game, but he did say he would be tuning in like everyone else.

“I’ll be watching it. I think we’ve got two great, great athletes going head-to-head in (Chiefs QB Patrick) Mahomes and (Bucs QB Tom) Brady,” he said. “They’re both bona fide winners, and it will be entertaining for sure.”

At the end of the day, Washington still has a hockey game to play, and there’s plenty of incentive to have a strong showing against their MassMutual East Division foe. The Caps have lost their last two games and are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak.

“You don’t want to lose two in a row,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said. “You hate the way you lost to Boston and the way that went down. So you want to right the wrong, and we weren’t able to do that (Thursday against the New York Rangers). We talked about everything today. We talked about the good things we did, we showed the things that we need to get better at, and we certainly talked about bouncing back and making sure we’re ready to get back on track. I think our guys are excited to get going and play the game. We had that conversation. You want to put a halt to things and send it in a different direction.”

Washington enters Sunday’s game with a record of 17-11-2, having lost the last three contests on Super Bowl Sunday.