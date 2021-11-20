Chattanooga drains buzzer-beater to down VCU at the Siegel Center on Saturday

Chattanooga guard Malachi Smith (13) shoots over Virginia Commonwealth guard Nick Kern (24) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Malachi Smith’s jump-shot as regulation time expired saw VCU lose its second straight game at the Siegel Center this season, as Chattanooga choo-chooed their way back to Tennessee with a 56-54 triumph on Saturday.

The Rams erased a second half deficit that swelled to nine points at one time before things went back and forth between the two teams over the final five minutes and some change.

Vince Williams scored a game-high 21 points for VCU, adding six rebounds to his line in the box score. Jayden Nunn was the only other Ram in double figures scoring with 10 points.

VCU is now off to the Bahamas for the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Rams open play on Wednesday, Nov. 24 with a 5 p.m. game against Syracuse.