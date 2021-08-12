Chesterfield Little League moves to 2-0 at Softball World Series

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Little League softball team competing in the 2021 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C. improved to 2-0 in pool play on Thursday, beating Cave Creek, Ariz. 4-1.

Kaylee Hodges pitched a complete game for Chesterfield, allowing a run on four hits and striking out two.

Chesterfield grabbed the lead in the third inning, Erika Fiege scored on an error from the Arizona first baseman. That 1-0 advantage would remain until the fifth inning, when Chesterfield tacked on two more runs.

A Fiege sacrifice bunt in the top of the sixth made it a 4-0 lead.

Cave Creek avoided the shutout in the bottom of the sixth, but ran out of outs to climb back into the game.

Chesterfield had four hits, and Fiege accounted for half of them. Jordan Jefferson and Isabella Viruet had the other two hits.

Chesterfield will be off Friday and play Robinson, Texas on Saturday at 4 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN+.