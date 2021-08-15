Chesterfield Little League wins Softball World Series pool play finale by forfeit, positive COVID-19 test on New York team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Little League was supposed to take on Orangeburg, N.Y. on Sunday night in their pool play finale at the 2021 Little League Softball World Series. Instead, Chesterfield has been ruled the winner of that game by forfeit, as there was at least one positive COVID-19 test on the New York team.

“In consultation with and at the recommendation of our medical advisors, Little League International has notified the team that it will no longer be able to participate in the tournament, due to the team not being able to field nine players,” Little League International said in a statement announcing the positive test and the game forfeit. “The team members and their families have been informed of all appropriate health measures to help ensure all individuals are cared for, and that appropriate isolation and quarantine efforts are being followed.”

Following the 4 p.m. game on Sunday between the teams from Indiana and Oklahoma, Chesterfield will know who their opponent on Monday in the World Series quarterfinals will be.

Quarterfinal games will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 16 and will air on the networks of ESPNU, ESPN2 and ESPNews. Stay with 8News for details on Chesterfield’s quarterfinal contest.