SOUTHPORT, AUSTRALIA (WRIC) — A Chesterfield native is now the fastest American woman to run a half-marathon.

According to Runners World, Keira D’Amato, who is from the Midlothian area of Chesterfield County, had a time of 1:06:39 in the ASICS Half Marathon at the Gold Coast Marathon in Australia on Saturday, July 1, setting a record among American woman by 13 seconds.

D’Amato, who was the first woman to reach the finish line in this year’s Monument Avenue 10K in Richmond, held the American full marathon record until Oct. 9, 2022, when it was broken by Emily Sisson.

Coincidentally, Sisson was the holder of the previous American women’s half marathon record which was broken by D’Amato Saturday, according to Runners World.