Chesterfield suffers first loss at Little League Softball World Series

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Little League softball team suffered its first loss in the 2021 Little League Softball World Series on Saturday, falling to Robinson, Texas 4-2 in pool play.

Chesterfield will complete pool play in Greenville, N.C. on Sunday night, taking on the team from Orangeburg, N.Y. at 7 p.m. You can watch that game live on ESPN+.

Texas jumped out to an early lead in the game against Chesterfield on Saturday. Lexi Rosillo hit a lead-off home run to left field off of pitcher Jenna Keefer.

Chesterfield did respond to take the lead in the top of the third inning. Back-to-back run-scoring hits from Kaylie Mitchell and Aislin Bossler gave Chesterfield a 2-1 advantage.

But Texas battled back to plate three runs in the next half inning, making it a 4-2 game.

Texas pitcher Raelynn Van Zee threw 105 pitches and recorded the complete game.

Chesterfield will advance to the elimination round of the World Series, which will begin Monday, Aug. 16. The top four teams in the two five-team pools move on to elimination games. The World Series concludes on Wednesday, Aug. 18.