RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — We’re at the beginning of college basketball fans’ favorite time of year.

That’s right, after a long winter, March basketball is finally upon us. But before fans can start making brackets and cheering on their favorite program, one last obstacle stands in the way: the conference championships.

Every college basketball team vying for a NCAA tournament run still has to win their respective conference championship in order to secure a spot. The “at-large” teams that take up the remaining 32 spots in the tournament are determined by the selection committee.

While some Virginia schools have already been eliminated from potentially taking part in the annual showdown on the courts, there are still some teams that have a good chance of making a name for themselves in this year’s tournament.

Atlantic Coast Conference

Though The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech are the Commonwealth’s most highly-regarded schools in terms of athletics, neither team stands a very strong chance of making the NCAA Tournament. The six and seven seeds, respectively, barely made it out of their first ACC tournament matchups, each winning by just one point.

Though both teams sport solid efficiency (Tech has the nation’s fourth highest three-point percentage), they have some of NCAA Basketball’s most formidable opponents standing in their way. The Cavaliers face off against #25 overall North Carolina tonight, and the Hokies have a date with Notre Dame. Both UNC and ND have a conference record of 15-5.

If both teams manage to pull off the upset, they’ll have to play each other for the chance to go up against #7 overall Duke in the final, who are playing for the legacy of their retiring hall of fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Though they face the toughest competition on this whole list, if either UVA or VT is able to make it all the way to the final but loses to Duke in the final, they’d certainly make a case for the conference’s at-large bid.

Virginia Tech plays Notre Dame tonight at 7 p.m. and Virginia plays North Carolina tonight at 9:30, both on the ACC Network

Atlantic 10 Conference

The school to watch in the A10 Conference is Virginia Commonwealth University. The Rams possess the most postseason experience, having made the tournament nine times in the last 11 years, including making the Final Four in 2011. VCU came up short in the A10 Championship game against St. Bonaventure last year, and have improved since, sporting one of the best defenses in the country.

George Mason has already been eliminated in the A10 Tournament by Fordham, and The University of Richmond has yet to play.

The Rams have some incredibly tough competition for the A10 title, including Davidson who ranks #9 in the country in 3-point percentage and #6 in the country in shooting efficiency. Even if the Rams don’t win the A10, their performance this season has made a solid case for an at-large bid.

Richmond plays Rhode Island tonight at 8:30 and VCU plays the winner tomorrow at 8:30, both on USA.

Big South

Unexpectedly, the biggest star on this list as it stands now is Longwood University. They’re the one team out of Virginia that has already won their respective conference and secured a spot in the NCAA tournament.

The Lancers have had a historic year in basketball. Both the men and women’s teams won the Big South Conference Championship to make their first NCAA tournaments in program history.

Longwood’s men’s team is absolutely lethal from long range, ranking #6 in the country in three-point percentage. They’re also particularly skilled in extending the lifespan of possessions, ranking in the top-25 for opponents’ rebounds per game. Look out for this team as a potential upset-maker.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Norfolk State University is currently on a rampage in the MEAC. They won nine of the final 11 games of their regular season and blew out Delaware State as the 1-seed in the first round of the conference tournament.

The Spartans are incredibly good at getting to the line and making shots tough on defense, ranking #9 nationally for free throws attempted per game and #2 in opposing shooting percentage.

Norfolk State also ranks in the top 30 in the country in total rebounds per game and #13 in defensive rebounds per game.

Norfolk State is well on their way to a MEAC Championship and there is no limit to how far they can go in the NCAA tournament.

Norfolk State plays the winner of Morgan State-South Carolina State tomorrow at 6 p.m. on ESPN+