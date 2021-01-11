Cone, No. 19 Hokies shut down Fighting Irish 77-63

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lift No. 19 Virginia Tech to a 77-63 victory against Notre Dame.

Cone connected on 5 of 11 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, as the Hokies (9-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from Wednesday’s loss at Louisville.

Virginia Tech has won five of six games and five consecutive home games. Keve Aluma added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Hunter Cattoor had 15 points for the Hokies, who held Notre Dame to just two field goals in the second half.

Latest Stories