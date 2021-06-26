Cosby varsity softball team wins state championship

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Cosby varsity softball team beat South County in the class 6 state championship game. The Titans beat the Stallions, 6-3.

Saturday’s game was a rematch of the 2019 state championship where South County beat Cosby 1-0 in 17 innings.

South County took an early lead in the game with a single to left field driving in a runner from second base.

In the bottom of the second inning, Cosby player Lauren Gallagher hit a flyball to centerfield scoring a run and tying the game 1-1.

The game remained tied into the 5th inning until Cosby player Alex Dinardo hit a grand slam home run putting the Titans ahead 5 to 1.

South County brought in a couple more runs in the 6th inning, scoring two more times bringing the score up to 5-3.

But in the end, Cosby’s batting and 11 strikeouts from pitcher Taylor Norton sealed them the win.

