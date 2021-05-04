Dale Earnhardt Jr. to compete in Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, honor 9/11 anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be in the NASCAR Xfinity Series field for the Go Bowling 250 on September 11 at Richmond Raceway, the track announced Tuesday.

Earnhardt will be racing to commemorate and recognize the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, The Pentagon in Arlington, and United Airlines flight 93. He will run a special United for America livery on his No. 8 JR Motorsports car.

In partnership with his sponsor Unilever, the livery will recognize the lives lost on that day, including first responders, and mirror the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s Tribute in Light.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since that terrible day,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “The spirit of unity and togetherness our country felt on Sept. 11 is just as relevant now as it was then. I’m honored to be driving this car, and championing Unilever’s United for America program.”

The son of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr. will compete in his second race at Richmond Raceway since retiring in 2017. The JR Motorsports owner is a seven-time race winner at Richmond, going to victory lane four times in the Xfinity Series at the track.

“On the 20th anniversary of a day we will never forget, we are grateful to welcome Dale Earnhardt Jr. back to Richmond Raceway to recognize 9/11 victims and first responders,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As the Xfinity Series and Cup Series compete on one day in Richmond, we will unite and stand together to remember that fateful day.”