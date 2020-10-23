Dallas Cowboys visit Washington with NFC East in shambles

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Washington haven’t had this bad a combined record since 2001. Yet the winner of their game Sunday could go a long way to determining who wins the horrendous NFC East.
Dallas is 2-4 with Andy Dalton now at quarterback after replacing injured starter Dak Prescott and hopes to turn things around. Washington is 1-5 with Kyle Allen under center after coach Ron Rivera pulled the plug on Dwayne Haskins’ development upon seeing a winnable division.
Just like 19 years ago when Tim Seder bounced back from a collision with a horse to kick the game-winning field goal, there’s plenty of pressure in this rivalry game.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Second stimulus checks: Pelosi says deal can happen before election if Trump approves
- Family says grandfather died after he was beaten in California Starbucks parking lot
- Severed finger leads to arrest in log splitter theft in Tennessee
- Man convicted for threatening Capitol Square employee
- Petersburg staff member tests positive for COVID-19