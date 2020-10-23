Dallas Cowboys visit Washington with NFC East in shambles

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Kyle Allen talk to field judge Dale Shaw (104) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Landover, Md. The first game between 1-5 Washington and the 2-4 Dallas Cowboys since the name change is also the longtime NFC East rivals’ first meeting with this bad a combined winning percentage since 2001. That was a 9-7 game kicker Tim Seder won with a 26-yard field goal as time expired after a collision with a horse on the field during warmups. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Washington haven’t had this bad a combined record since 2001. Yet the winner of their game Sunday could go a long way to determining who wins the horrendous NFC East.

Dallas is 2-4 with Andy Dalton now at quarterback after replacing injured starter Dak Prescott and hopes to turn things around. Washington is 1-5 with Kyle Allen under center after coach Ron Rivera pulled the plug on Dwayne Haskins’ development upon seeing a winnable division.

Just like 19 years ago when Tim Seder bounced back from a collision with a horse to kick the game-winning field goal, there’s plenty of pressure in this rivalry game.

