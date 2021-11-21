Defense comes up big late to give Washington Football Team road win at Carolina

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Tim Settle and defensive tackle Daron Payne celebrate after tacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRIC) — Quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and the defense forced a decisive turnover on downs toward the end of regulation to give the Washington Football Team a 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Daron Payne and James Smith-Williams were able to get to Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on 4th down around midfield with just over a minute to go in the game to ice Washington’s fourth victory of the 2021 season.

Carolina tied the game at 21 apiece early in the fourth quarter, capping off an eight play, 76-yard scoring drive with a Newton touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey. But Washington regained the lead and added a cushion to their advantage on the next two drives thanks to kicker Joey Slye.

Washington is next in action on Nov. 29, as the Seattle Seahawks head to FedEx Field for a showdown on Monday Night Football.