Delaware upends streaking William & Mary 24-3

by: The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINA – SEPTEMBER 04: Darius Wilson #10 of the William & Mary Tribe throws a pass during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — DeJoun Lee ran for one touchdown, Zach Gwynn passed for two more and Delaware upended William & Mary’s recent rise into the top-ranked FCS teams with a 24-3 defeat.

The Tribe, ranked No. 23 in the FCS coaches poll for the first time since 2015, took their game-opening drive 12-plays in 6:30 but ended with Ethan Chang’s 24-yard field goal.

Delaware struck twice after William & Mary turnovers and never looked back.

Delaware shut down the Tribe’s conference-leading ground game (216.9 yards), holding eight William & Mary ball carriers to 105 yards on 41 carries and an average gain of 2.6 yards per carry.

