Denny Hamlin carries momentum into Richmond Cup Series playoff race

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Denny Hamlin is coming home to Richmond Raceway with the wind in his sails.

The Chesterfield native won the NASCAR playoff race at Darlington on Sunday to clinch a spot in the round of 12.

“It was great to see Denny win,” Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier said. “He grew up sitting in those grandstands watching NASCAR here and wanting to be a NASCAR driver. He’s had a really good year. He just hadn’t gotten the checkered flag and gotten to Victory Lane and he checked that box in Darlington to kick off the playoffs.”

Bickmeier knows Hamlin will be hungry to do it again on Saturday.

“He’s not going to come to Richmond and take it easy,” Bickmeier said. “We know that. He loves this place. He’s won here multiple times.”