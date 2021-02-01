Denny Hamlin inks contract extension to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 01: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, waits on the grid prior to he NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on November 01, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three-time Daytona 500 champion, Chesterfield native and NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin has signed a multi-year agreement to remain with Joe Gibbs Racing and sponsor FedEx, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Hamlin, 40, was due to become a free agent at the conclusion of the upcoming 2021 season.

“I’m so fortunate to have the support of FedEx behind me throughout my career,” said Hamlin. “I take a tremendous amount of pride in having the opportunity to represent them not only on the racetrack, but also in the community through the countless programs they have supported for the better part of these past two decades.”

Hamlin has been to victory lane 44 times throughout the course of the Cup Series career. In addition, he’s recorded 280 top-10 and 179 top-five finishes in 542 career starts.

“The relationship between FedEx and our organization has been a tremendous success story in so many ways and we’re excited that FedEx will continue to support Denny and our No. 11 team,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “Denny continues to perform at the top of our sport and our goal is to continue to position him and FedEx to win a championship.”

A sponsored athlete by Jordan Brand, Hamlin partnered with NBA legend Michael Jordan to found 23XI Racing in 2020, making Hamlin the first active Cup Series driver/owner since Tony Stewart did it from 2009-2016. 23XI Racing hired Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. to pilot the team’s No. 23 Toyota for the 2021 season. The team will have a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing.