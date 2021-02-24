Dominion Energy Charity Classic raises over $1.5 million for good causes despite not having fans at tournament

Winner Phil Mickelson gets a pat on the back from Jeff Johnson, the caddie for Retief Goosen, during final round play in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Mickelson finished 3 strokes ahead of Canada’s Mike Weir. (Joe Mahoney/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, held annually at the Country Club of Virginia, was one of many events that had to take place without fans in attendance in 2020 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But even without galleries behind the ropes to cheer on PGA Tour Champions players last October, Dominion Energy says they were able to raise over $1.5 million for good causes with last year’s tournament.

Altogether the tournament, now in its sixth year, has achieved a charitable impact of over $5.1 million. The tournament is dedicated to giving back charitably in the local community, with a focus on military support. The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, the Richmond Fisher House and more than 100 other non-profit organizations across the commonwealth were the beneficiaries of the tournament’s charity fundraising efforts in 2020.

“Five years in, we have averaged over $1 million a year for charitable organizations in the local area,” said Tom Farrell, executive chairman of Dominion Energy. “2020 was especially challenging for non-profits, so this announcement and its impact comes at a good time. We look forward to hopefully welcoming fans and players back to the area in October for what has become an exciting sports tradition.”

One of the big drivers for the tournament raising the money it did last year was charitable participation in the tournament’s Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank. Organizations like Swim RVA, Richmond Ballet, Mission Gait, Louisa Arts Center, The Richmond Symphony and Boots to Suits were some that generated significant funds through the program.

“Even without the ability to host spectators on site, the event was able to help generate charitable

funds, which is a testament to the philanthropic mentality of the many local residents and corporations that support the tournament,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld.

The 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic will return to the James River Course at The Country Club of Virginia October 21-24.