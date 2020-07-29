Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be held without fans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course will be held without fans, tournament officials announced.

“Due to the ever-changing climate surrounding COVID-19, hosting the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic without spectators was the safest path moving forward,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld.

The PGA Tour Champions event takes place October 16-18. Pro-ams will be held October 14 and October 15, implementing safety protocols.

“Our main focus has and will always be the well-being of our sponsors and their guests, volunteers, spectators and the professional golfers, but also our ability to make a charitable impact here in Richmond and Henrico County,” added Schoenfeld. “While this was a difficult decision, it was one made with an abundance of caution in mind. We look forward to the 2021 tournament when we can hopefully welcome guests on-site once again.”

Miguel Ángel Jiménez won the 2019 Dominion Energy Charity Classic.