Virginia Military running back Korey Bridy is stopped behind the line of scrimmage by East Tennessee State’s Marquez Henry, Reed Frederick and Paxton Corkery during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in Johnson City, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quay Holmes ran for 161 yards and scored twice and FCS No. 14-ranked East Tennessee State held off 18th-ranked VMI 27-20.

The Buccaneers, Chattanooga and Mercer all sit atop the conference with 5-1 records.

Chattanooga plays Mercer on Nov. 13 and ETSU plays Mercer on Nov. 20.

Chattanooga beat East Tennessee State 21-16 earlier in the season. Seth Morgan threw for 248 yards for VMI.