Fans bundle up for Monday Night Football

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throwing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Monday Night Football drew fans of both the Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks to FedEx Field.

The fourth visit by Seahawks quarterback and Collegiate School alum to Landover was one of the main draws for Taylor Reed.

“Big Russell Wilson fan. Great guy, from the Virginia area, but he’s a big inspiration in the Seattle area,” Reed said. “He does a lot with the children’s charity hospital almost every week. It’s awesome to have a leader on our team like that and he’s just a good guy through and through as well as being one of the best players in the league.”

North Carolina native Doug McGuire holds similar sentiments towards Wilson.

“I’ve always liked Seattle and I love Russell Wilson, because he played at (NC) State,” McGuire said.

Defensive end Chase Young, who attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, has been sidelined since suffering an ACL tear in their win against Tampa Bay two weeks ago. Regardless, Allen Hullman still proudly sported the local product’s jersey.

“First round draft pick, Hall of Fame potential…I’ve been a Washington fan since I was little,” Hullman said.

Currently 4th in the hostile NFC West, the Seahawks have little hopes of making the playoffs this year at 3-7. Washington, at 4-6, has the opportunity to take 2nd in the turbulent NFC East with a win tonight. As Washington fan Nate Crandall noted, the Football Team has been unpredictable this season.

“The whole league has been hit or miss. I feel like we are in a great position to turn this ship around,” Crandall said. “We are on the uptick. It gives me hope that maybe we can win the division a second year in a row.”