Flying Squirrels complete first 9-inning no-hitter in franchise history on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels entered play on Thursday night seeking a franchise record eight-game winning streak, but they ended up leaving FNP Stadium in Harrisburg, Pa. with even more…a 9-inning no-hitter, the first in franchise history. Richmond beat the Harrisburg Senators 2-0.

Sean Frisbee got it started, striking out six batters in 6 innings of work, and Vince Fernandez provided the offense for the Squirrels, hitting a solo home run in the top of the fourth.

Frisbee, Marciano, Seelinger and Ruotolo combine for first nine-inning no-hitter in Flying Squirrels history as team sets new franchise-record winning streak



RECAP: https://t.co/6qxWPcL1cb pic.twitter.com/kn2iywtEmH — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) May 14, 2021

The bullpen took it from there, with Patrick Ruotolo getting the final three outs.

The Flying Squirrels had thrown one no-hitter previously, but it came in a 7-inning game on April 5, 2013. That day Jack Snodgrass and Daryl Maday combined to no-hit the New Britain Rock Cats

Richmond is halfway to a six-game sweep of the Harrisburg Senators and improve to 8-1 on the 2021 season. The Squirrels are currently in first place in the Double-A Northeast Southwest Division, 1.5 games ahead of the Akron RubberDucks.

Richmond and Harrisburg continue their series Friday at 7 p.m.