RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are headed to the Eastern League Playoffs for the first time in eight years, and tickets to the games are on sale now.

The Squirrels will host home playoff games against the Eastern League Southwest Division second-half champion on Thursday, September 22, and depending on how the first few games go, potentially on Friday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 25.

The Squirrels became the Eastern League Southwest Division first-half champions with a 7-2 win against the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday, June 26, clinching their first playoff spot since 2014.

“Pennant fever is here to stay in Richmond for the 2022 season,” said Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell. “Fans have turned out with excitement and enthusiasm all season long to support this special team, and we can’t wait to see that on full display this September.”

According to milb.com, the Eastern League playoffs consists of a Division Series followed by a Championship Series, both of which are best-of-three.

Tickets for all three home Division Series games can be purchased here.