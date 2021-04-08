Flying Squirrels single-game ticket sales to start later this month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s almost baseball season in Richmond! The Richmond Flying Squirrels have two weeks of home games in May and two more in June. Tickets for individual games will go on sale Monday, April 19 at 9 a.m.

People who have ticket vouchers or credits from the 2020 season will get to pick their tickets early. Voucher and credit redemptions can be done between Monday, April 12 at 9 a.m. and Friday, April 16 at 5 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels have series scheduled for the following weeks:

May 4-9 against the Hartford Yard Goats

May 18-23 against the Bowie Baysox

June 1-6 against the Altoona Curve

June 8-13 against the Harrisburg Senators

Tickets for games later in the summer will be made available later.

Like many other events, games at The Diamond will have a limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Under current state guidelines outdoor sporting venues are allowed to operate at 30% capacity which means The Diamond can hold 2,943 fans.

“We are so excited to be back, even though we never left and were a big part of the community over the last year,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “The Squirrels taking the field again on May 4 will be a big step for community healing. We are not through COVID yet, and we will be enacting protocols to allow for a safe environment for everyone at The Diamond. With limited capacity, tickets will be more sought after than ever. We ask fans for their patience as we work through this unusual process.”