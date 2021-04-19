Flying Squirrels single-game tickets on sale now

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —Baseball is almost back in the River City! Single-game tickets for the Flying Squirrels went on sale at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

“After the year we’ve had, this opportunity is something that we’ve been looking forward to for a year, and we cant wait to welcome fans back into the Diamond,” said VP and General Manager, Ben Rothrock.

Fans can purchase tickets for the first four homestands. Tickets for the remainder of the homegames will go on sale at a later date.

The Flying Squirrels have series scheduled for the following weeks:

May 4-9 against the Hartford Yard Goats

May 18-23 against the Bowie Baysox

June 1-6 against the Altoona Curve

June 8-13 against the Harrisburg Senators

Like many other events, games at The Diamond will have a limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Under current state guidelines, outdoor sporting venues are allowed to operate at 30% capacity which means The Diamond can hold 2,943 fans.

“We are so excited to be back, even though we never left and were a big part of the community over the last year,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “The Squirrels taking the field again on May 4 will be a big step for community healing. We are not through COVID yet, and we will be enacting protocols to allow for a safe environment for everyone at The Diamond. With limited capacity, tickets will be more sought after than ever. We ask fans for their patience as we work through this unusual process.”

Tickets cane purchased at the Diamond, over the phone or on the Flying Squirrels’ website.