Flying Squirrels will not require masks for home games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Flying Squirrels announced on Monday that they will no longer be requiring masks at home games and soon fans will be able to return to a full capacity stadium.

The team says that after the latest coronavirus guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Major League Baseball, fully vaccinated people will not have to wear masks at games. The Flying Squirrels does “encourage” fans who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask.

Games at the Diamond will continue to have a limited capacity of 35% through the Squirrels May 18 to 23 series. Fans will be able to return at 100% capacity for their game against the Bowie Baysox on June 1.