Focus Field Hockey filling in gaps with VHSL season postponed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With the VHSL having postponed its fall sports season to next February, local athletes were at a bit of a loss.

Focus Field Hockey is trying to fill that void with fall leagues for middle school and high school players.

“It has put a lot of those sophomores, juniors and seniors behind,” site director Heather Hodges said of the pandemic. “I think they are starting to feel a lot of pressure of not getting a lot of opportunities to show what they have on the field.”

Hodges, who played college field hockey at Delaware while also battling cancer, and coached at Towson, is perfectly suited to get players prepared for the next level.

“Coaching-wise, we have had the opportunity to do a lot of webinars this spring and summer with some Division 1 coaches,” Hodges said. “That really helped us see what they are looking for in athletes, how we can be helping them right now and helping them get ready.”

One of those hopefuls is Campbell Lifsey, who will be a junior at Glen Allen this year.

“It’s been a lot of posting videos on social media and a lot of video conferences with coaches and not be able to go and have school visits,” Lifsey said of her recruiting experience. “Definitely a lot of conditioning on your own. You had to take your own responsibility and look at yourself and be like, ‘Okay, do I have the drive to continue to play by myself without having the accountability for it?’”

The organization opened its Henrico site in March 2019. It also has locations in Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Virginia Beach.

Athletes are invited to participate in the season, regardless of skill level.

To register for the 2020 season, visit club.focusfieldhockey.com/richmond.