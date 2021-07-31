Former John Marshall standout Isaiah Todd among NBA G League talent selected in NBA draft

Isaiah Todd participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) — The G League Ignite team had a big night on Thursday this week with its first wave of players entering the NBA draft.

The Ignite had three players selected in No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green, No. 7 overall pick Jonathan Kuminga and second-round pick Isaiah Todd. That matched the totals for Florida State and Texas, which had the most picks of any school.

Before suiting up for the Washington Wizards in the NBA, Isaiah Todd was dazzling in gyms around Richmond while playing for John Marshall. Photo: 8News

Todd is a former standout at John Marshall High School in Richmond. He helped lead the Justices to a Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship in 2018. He later transferred from John Marshall to private schools in North Carolina, finishing his high school career by being named a McDonald’s All-American.

Despite committing to play collegiately at the University of Michigan and being recruited by other major NCAA Division I basketball programs, Todd decided to forego playing college basketball and instead signed to play professionally in the NBA’s developmental league in 2020-21.

Todd was selected 31st overall in Thursday’s draft by the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, but he was traded to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Indiana’s two second round picks that night and two future second-round picks. Before the night was through, Todd was traded from the Pacers to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Isaiah Jackson, who was originally selected 22nd overall by the Los Angeles Lakers before he was traded to Indiana.

The G League Ignite team, which debuted in 2020, is designed to help elite prospects bypass college basketball and develop their games until being eligible to enter the NBA draft.

Green, Kuminga and Todd are the latest examples of top prospects finding alternate routes to the league.