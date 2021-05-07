Former Richmond Kickers head coach passes away unexpectedly

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Richmond Kickers head coach David Bulow has died, the team announced Friday.

Bulow, 41, was head coach of the Kickers for the club’s 2018 and 2019 seasons. He succeeded longtime head coach Leigh Cowlishaw. Bulow had two stints in Richmond as a player from 2006-09 and 2011-13.

“The Richmond Kickers family is heartbroken to learn of David’s passing,” said Kickers Chairman Rob Ukrop in a statement. “David’s impact on our club will not be forgotten, he served the community well as a player, as a coach of both our pro and youth teams, and more importantly as a friend to so many within the soccer landscape.”

Bulow is survived by his wife Nellie and three children Aaron (6), Cameron (3) and Lucy (10 months).

A memorial service is being planned, and the Kickers say the organization plans to honor Bulow and his family in the coming weeks.