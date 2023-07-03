RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Ram will be playing for the Knicks in this year’s NBA Summer League.

David Shriver, a fifth-year senior last year at VCU, has been signed to the New York Knicks’ Summer League team, which will be coached by Knicks Assistant Coach Dice Yoshimoto.

Shriver, a West Virginia native who transferred to VCU from the University of Hartford in Connecticut ahead of the 2022-2023 season, hit 60 three-pointers on 40.3% shooting, and recorded 11 blocks and 14 steals during his one year as a Ram.

NBA Summer League is a tournament which takes place in Las Vegas during the NBA offseason and features young players who were signed for the tournament or are on active NBA rosters or G League rosters.

Last year, the Knicks Summer League team made it all the way to the finals, eventually losing to the Portland Trail Blazers 85-77.