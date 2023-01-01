RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Willie Taylor, who played for Virginia Commonwealth University’s Men’s Basketball team from 2000 to 2003, has died at the age of 42, VCU Athletics announced.

A native of La Verne, Tennessee, Taylor came to VCU in 2000 after a year playing for the Georgetown Hoyas. During Taylor’s first season with VCU in 2000-2021, he led the team to a 16-14 record, beginning a 22-year streak of winning seasons that is still active today.

As a Ram, Taylor scored 1,367 in 87 games for an average of 15.7 points per game, the sixth highest in VCU Men’s Basketball history.

Taylor earned two All-Colonial Athletic Association team awards, including first-team honors in 2002-2003 when he averaged 17.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and shot .413 from three-point range.