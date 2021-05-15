Former Virginia Union standout, NBA champion Ben Wallace to be inducted into basketball hall of fame

Former Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace is interviewed at mid court during halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Professional baseball players dream of one day being enshrined at the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., professional football players envision seeing their bust on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Oh. For professional basketball players, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. is where the greats of the NBA are honored.

Former Virginia Union standout and NBA champion Ben Wallace will join the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and many others as inductees into the basketball hall of fame in 2021. The announcement of Wallace’s selection was made on Saturday.

Wallace spent two years in Richmond with the Panthers from 1994-96. He helped VUU reach the NCAA Division II Final Four in 1996. Wallace still holds two VUU program records for blocks in a season (114) and blocked shots average (3.63).

Wallace played 16 seasons in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, despite not being drafted following his senior year. He helped the Pistons win the 2003-04 NBA championship, and he was a four-time NBA all-star and a four-time league Defensive Player of the Year.

Wallace’s number (3) was retired by the Pistons in 2016. He remains the only undrafted player in NBA history to be voted a starter to the NBA All-Star Game and the only player in league history to record 1,000 rebounds, 100 blocks and 100 steals in four straight seasons.