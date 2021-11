Radford forward Dravon Mangum (20) is fouled by Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, Jayden Gardner had 18 and No. 25 Virginia rediscovered its offense after a season-opening embarrassment, beating Radford 73-52.

Virginia was beaten by Navy on Tuesday night. This time the Cavaliers used a 24-5 first-half burst to take a 32-15 lead.

Radford never got closer than 15 points the rest of the way. Bryan Hart led Radford with 12 points.

Virginia outscored Radford 24-6 from the free-throw line.