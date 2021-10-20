‘Great to be back’: Bernhard Langer prepares for Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 2017 winner at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Bernhard Langer said that the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course has never been in better shape.

“It’s just a wonderful golf course from tee to green and the greens are very demanding by themselves,” Langer said on Wednesday, ahead of the three-day tournament’s start on Friday.

“They have Bermuda rough, which is always tough because the ball sinks down, it doesn’t sit on top and you never know, does it come out as knuckle ball or flyer? That’s part of the challenge.”

Langer enters the first of three Champions Tour playoff events leading the standings for the Charles Schwab Cup.

It would be his sixth title.

“They are all special, obviously, but now being 64 years old, it gets harder and harder,” Langer said. “We still have three big events ahead of us. I am not going to get ahead of myself and try and put my work in and get good results. “

He’ll have to contend with defending tournament champion Phil Mickelson.

“He has had tremendous success. He’s only played four or five tournaments (on the Tour) and won three of them,” Langer said.

“I just heard today that he won 10 days ago and he was 81st in driving accuracy, which blows my mind” he said. “If I was 81st in driving accuracy I wouldn’t finish in the top 20 and he won the tournament, so it just shows that length plays a huge part in this game and obviously the short game as well, the wedge play and the putting.”