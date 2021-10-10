Hail Mary Saints: Winston has 4 TDs, Saints beat Washington

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is tackled by Washington Football Team linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and defensive end Montez Sweat (90) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary for one of his four touchdown passes to help the New Orleans Saints beat Washington 33-22.

It was a bounce-back victory that came at a cost of two more injuries. Winston took every snap at quarterback for the first time this season.

That was a necessity after Taysom Hill suffered a concussion while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter.

Winston completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris and connected with Marquez Callaway on the 49-yard Hail Mary TD on the final play of the first half.

Washington’s Antonio Gibson rushed for two touchdowns.