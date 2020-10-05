Haskins ‘still learning,’ must keep improving for Washington

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) celebrates his touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles with teammate quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Dwayne Haskins made some improvements in Washington’s loss to Baltimore but still has a long way to go. Coach Ron Rivera would like to see better situational awareness from his second-year quarterback.

Rivera says the team is in an interesting situation right now at 1-3 with a young QB and a work-in-progress offense.

Haskins was sacked three times by the Ravens and missed on a crucial fourth-and-goal situation that Rivera was disappointed about.

The challenge doesn’t get any easier with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town. It’s former Washington offensive coordinator’s Sean McVay’s first game coaching at FedEx Field since taking the Rams to the Super Bowl.