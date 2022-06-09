RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is Championship weekend for Virginia High School Sports and the Virginia High School League has teamed up with the NFHS Network to stream all games for a small fee.

Online scammers have recently created fake accounts to resemble the VHSL and NFHS by attaching a link claiming to go to a stream of a game.

“Anything that does not say NFHS Network is a scam,” says VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun.

VHSL will post a source of information about live streams on their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts, all of which are verified sources. The only other verified source that is safe is nfhsnetwork.com.

To stream a game, you must be a member of the NFHS Network, or you can pay by game. A monthly membership is $10.99 per month. Unfortunately, Haun says the VHSL sees an uptick in scams around this time every year.

“There have been quite a few links out there that say watch all of the events here, and then when you click on the link, it is a dead-end,” says Haun. “You have given them your information, and you get nothing.”

The most recent scam came from a tweet that has since been deleted. The tweet included a link to watch the Glen Allen vs. Independence baseball quarterfinal. David Lewis, an assistant special agent in charge of Richmond’s FBI division, says scammers are masters at manipulation, and scam accounts can look very real.

“Trust your instinct, even if you don’t know exactly why to stop. That is where we are the resource. Call us and let us help you in that process,” says Lewis.

VHSL games start at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and there will be over 20 games streaming this weekend for schools in the Richmond area between Class 3A and 6A. You can livestream the games at nfhsnetwork.com.