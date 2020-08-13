Henrico County hosts 136th USA Archery Target Nationals and U.S. Open this weekend

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The number of archers participating might be reduced for this year’s championships, but the USA Archery Target Nationals and U.S. Open is happy to be in Henrico County for 2020.

Taking place at Dorey Park through Saturday, some of the best archers have made their way to the Richmond region with eyes set on a championship.

“Conversations really started about four years ago. Then about three years ago we made the decision this is where we wanted to come,” said USA Archery CEO Rod Menzer.

“We have future Olympians here. Past Olympians. World champions. We’ve got them all here,” added Menzer.

Archers like 2016 Olympian Mackenzie Brown who is happy to be back doing what she loves after the coronavirus pandemic canceled competitions and postponed the Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s honestly a little weird to have a competition like this again because it’s been so long since we’ve been outside and competed,” said Brown. “It’s a little weird because we have about half of our normal capacity that we have during competitions, and then the wearing of the masks. But other than that, it’s absolutely felt amazing to get out and compete again.”

Henrico County will host the event again in 2021 and USA Archery believes the location at Dorey Park and being in Central Virginia is a perfect match.

“This facility – you’ve got the airport right there. You’ve got hotels right there. Restaurants right there. Within 10 minutes of this facility,” said Menzer.

“Having a National Governing Body like USA Archery in town helps us continue to showcase the Region as an elite amateur sports destination,” said J.C. Poma of Richmond Region Tourism. “This event is significant for our region, and we were proud to partner with Henrico County to bring USA Target Nationals to Dorey Park.

“Archery is an inclusive sport and is open to everyone, and the championships allows us to showcase the accessibility of the region. We’re excited to welcome competitors and USA Archery back here for the 2021 event.”