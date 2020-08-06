Henrico County hosts Teen Masters Bowling Championships

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — AMF Shrader Lanes in Henrico County has been busy this week hosting some of the best high school bowlers in the country for the 2020 Teen Masters Bowling Championships.

Organizer Gary Beck has been hard at work making sure this year’s championships could still go on despite COVID-19, putting restrictions in place such as mask wearing and staggering when people arrive and leave the building.

“We’ve put in a lot of safety protocols,” said Beck. “We’ve taken a lot of caution to make sure that we can run as safe of an event as possible and everyone has been extremely cooperative.”

“You have like be really careful of what you’re doing and stuff and like follow all the rules,” added bowler Brianna Cooper of Manassas Park, VA, a rising high school junior.

Normally an international event, the 2020 Teen Masters Bowling Championships was restricted to just United States competition because of travel restrictions. The number of competitors was also decreased.

The high school bowlers have experienced plenty of changes this year and being able to bowl competitively again means a lot to everyone who made their way to Central Virginia.

“We’ve had a lot of kids here who haven’t thrown a bowling ball since March so this is really the first opportunity to be with their friends in a highly competitive environment,” said Beck. “It’s amazing the extraordinary efforts the parents have done too to get their kids here.”