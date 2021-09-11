Herdman, William & Mary slam door on Lafayette

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINA – SEPTEMBER 04: Darius Wilson #10 of the William & Mary Tribe throws a pass during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Gage Herdman’s pick-6 late in the third quarter helped turn momentum and William & Mary beat Lafayette 24-3.

Trailing 3-0, the Leopards went on a 12-play, 55-yard drive that took more than seven minutes.

At the Tribe’s 23-yard line, Lafayette quarterback Rent Montie threw a pass that bounced off the outstretched hand of Julius Young and into the arms of Herdman who returned it 78 yards untouched for a 10-0 lead third quarter lead.

Quinn Osborne’s pick-6 of Montie with 2:19 left closed the scoring.

