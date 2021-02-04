High school football returns to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — High school football players across Virginia had to wait for all of 2020 to play, but they finally were rewarded for their patience on Thursday.

Practices for an abbreviated season got underway for most schools — some, including those in the city of Richmond, have opted out.

For Goochland linebacker Will Stratton, it’s a senior year that he wasn’t sure he would get after the Bulldogs went 12-2 in 2019.

“It was a great season for all of us last year,” Stratton said. “We worked really hard to get where we got. You know, sometimes it’s just how things end. We are excited to finally get back out here this year and have the chance to go back and do it again.”

Bulldogs head coach Alex Fruth is proud of how his team responded to the pandemic.

“If we had played a season or not played a season, I think our kids probably would have been able to push each other and motivate each other to still have gotten better, which to me is a really hard thing to say with the restrictions we have,” Fruth said. “We are in a large county, with the kids spread out. Our kids would’ve found a way to do it.”

Teams get seven weeks to play six games, with the season starting on Monday, February 22. The playoffs begin on Wednesday, April 7, with the semifinals on Saturday, April 24 and the state finals on Saturday, May 1.