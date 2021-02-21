Hopewell boys basketball wins VHSL Class 3 championship

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell School Board cautiously let the winter sports season begin on Jan. 4, as board members paid attention to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the town and across Virginia.

The Blue Devils boys basketball team made it worth not opting out, as Hopewell captured its first basketball state championship since 1972 with a 58-55 win over Abingdon in the Virginia High School League Class 3 final.

Elvin Edmonds IV led the way for Hopewell, scoring 18 points, grabbing 4 rebounds and chipping in with 6 assists. Cartier Strickland added 15 points to go with 4 rebounds and 2 steals. James Pelham and LaMonta Ellis Jr. also finished the title game in double-figures scoring with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Hopewell Public Schools are encouraging residents and fans to welcome the team home on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Hopewell High School.