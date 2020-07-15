‘I caught the bug’: Cycling takes Eddie Anderson to places he always dreamed of

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Eddie Anderson’s love for cycling began as a middle schooler in Richmond.

“My dad took my friend and I on the local trails,” said Anderson. “And I caught the bug.”

Now 22 years old, Anderson looks back on that day fondly because he is currently a professional cyclist for Hagens Berman Axeon.

“This is my fourth year on the team, it’s hard to believe,” added Anderson, who graduated from St. Christopher’s School and currently attends the University of Virginia.

Anderson is one of 12 riders with Hagens Berman Axeon, an under-23 development team that features cyclists from all over the world.

“It’s so cool to be able to travel the world and race your bike and see the places that you’ve always dreamed about,” said Anderson. “My favorite countries that I have been in or raced in probably involve the Alps.”

But cycling isn’t the only thing happening in his life as Anderson is also working towards getting his degree at UVA.

Balancing a career with school isn’t easy and Anderson is thankful for the support he gets from his family.

“Professional cycling is something that I knew very little about before I got involved in it,” noted Anderson. “My parents knew even less than I did but they’ve learned the sport along with me and been supportive in every step of the process. Whether it be in school, in cycling or the balance of the two.”

So what is next for Anderson? First comes more races as his time winds down with Hagens Berman Axeon. Then he hopes to continue moving his professional career forward.

“The goal has always been to make it to the next step, to race for one of the Pro Continental teams or World Tour teams that you might see race in the Tour de France,” said Anderson.

Anderson is also currently participating in the Great American Ride, a virtual race organized by Sports Backers.