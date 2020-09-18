In-person attendance off to a great start for the Richmond Kickers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The USL League One season was delayed due to COVID-19 but with games finally underway, the Richmond Kickers have been able to host fans at City Stadium.

Protocols are in place to allow a maximum of 1,000 fans and wearing masks is required. Sporting Director and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky is thankful for all of the hard work allowing his team to play in front of supporters.

“A testament to our front office staff and all the people here working so hard to follow protocols,” said Sawatzky. “I know the people of Richmond want to come out and watch us and we want them there. We’re lucky.”

The luck is felt even more when Richmond travels to places where fans aren’t allowed.

“We played at Gillette Stadium up in New England,” added Sawatzky of the stadium that is home to the New England Patriots of the NFL. “Nobody was in there and you could hear the echos. So we’re really lucky man it’s huge to have the fans at games.”

The Kickers were scheduled to begin a two-game home stand Saturday vs. Orlando City B however that game has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

“One of the things I’ll give this team is that they’re very resilient,” said Sawatzky. “We’re getting tested again.”

Richmond is scheduled to host Fort Lauderdale CF on Wednesday.

