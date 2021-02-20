James Madison dominates spring football opener 52-0

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Latrele Palmer and Jawon Hamilton each rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Percy Agyei-Obese gained 116 yards with a score and James Madison opened the unusual spring football season with a 52-0 blanking of Morehead State.

The Dukes, 2019 FCS championship game runners-up, pounded Morehead State with 556 yards of offense to 98. JMU gained 369 yards on the ground and went 6-for-6 in the red zone.

Morehead State was held to minus 6 yards rushing and three QBs combined for 104 yards passing with two interceptions.