JMU football takes care of William & Mary on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Quarterback Cole Johnson was 16-of-22 for 220 yards and a touchdown, and Kaelon Black added 141 yards and scored a rushing touchdown as James Madison downed William & Mary 38-10 on the football field on Saturday.

The Dukes move to 4-0 on the season in their first game in two weeks. JMU’s two previously-scheduled games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

No time was wasted in the first half for the Dukes, as they scored 28 unanswered points over the course first and second quarters before a 29-yard Ethan Chang field goal got the Tribe (1-1) on the scoreboard.

But that JMU first half explosion was all the offense needed to put the game out of reach.

Jawon Hamilton added two rushing touchdowns for the Dukes. Kelvin Azanama recorded a team-high 11 tackles, including a sack, for JMU.

W&M quarterback was 13-of-20 for 128 yards and a touchdown.

JMU travels to Richmond next Saturday to take on the Spiders. William & Mary travels to take on Elon.