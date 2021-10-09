JMU handed first loss of the season on Saturday against Villanova

Villanova defensive back Nowoola Awopetu (17) hurdles over James Madison safety MJ Hampton (32) on a kickoff return during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — James Madison football suffered its first loss of the 2021 season Saturday, dropping a tight contest with Colonial Athletic Association foe Villanova in Harrisonburg 28-27.

The Wildcats held the Dukes off the scoreboard completely in the second half, while scoring 12 unanswered points in the 3rd quarter to overcome an 11-point deficit.

Quarterback Cole Johnson was 24-of-40 passing for 174 yards. He was unable to get the Dukes in the end-zone through the air. However, he did score a rushing touchdown.

Senior running back Percey Agyei-Obese led JMU in rushing with 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

JMU entered Saturday’s game ranked third in the most recent Football Championship Subdivision poll. Villanova was ranked 11th.

The Dukes head to Robins Stadium for a date with the Richmond Spiders next Saturday. Kickoff is 2 p.m.