JMU softball player Odicci Alexander to throw first pitch at Sunday’s Flying Squirrels game

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced that Odicci Alexander, the James Madison University softball star, will throw the first pitch before the team’s game on Sunday.

She joined JMU’s softball team for its first time competing at the Women’s College World Series.

Alexander was named Pitcher of the Year by Softball America and has been nominated for “Best Female College Athlete” at the upcoming ESPY Awards. She has also signed to continue her career professionally with USSSA Pride and Athletes Unlimited.

The Flying Squirrel’s said she will throw the ceremonial first pitch before their game against the Rumble Ponies at 6:05 p.m.

