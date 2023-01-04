RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a start to the season in which they’ve gone 10-0, the John Marshall High School Boys Basketball team has been ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps.

The Justices jumped 15 spots on the MaxPreps Top 25 after they beat two nationally-ranked opponents to win the American Bracket of the Chick-fil-A Classic tournament in South Carolina on Dec. 30.

John Marshall are undefeated in the first 10 games of their season, which included a 79-31 victory against George Wythe on Dec. 16 and an 81-41 victory against Landstown in Virginia Beach.

With a record of 9-1, Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax County is ranked No. 2. Two Washington, D.C. schools are also in the top 25, Gonzaga College High School and St. Johns College High School, both of which have a record of 12-0.