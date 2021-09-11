Johnson has 4 TDs, Ratke breaks record, JMU routs Maine 55-7

James Madison safety Wayne Davis (8) almost makes an interception on a pass meant for Maine wide receiver Michael Monios, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson threw four touchdowns passes to lead third-ranked James Madison to a 55-7 rout of Maine.

Johnson, who had five TD passes in James Madison’s (2-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) season-opening win against Morehead State, was 25-of-30 passing for 384 yards. He lofted touchdown passes of 73 and 51 yards to Antwane Wells Jr. in the second quarter.

Wells finished with eight catches for 179 yards receiving, both career highs. Ethan Ratke now has an FCS-record 414 career points among kickers. He also has made a career 75 field goals, matching the FCS record held by Montana’s Dan Carpenter (2004-2007).